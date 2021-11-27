 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 55, Litchfield 35
Box: Freeburg 55, Litchfield 35

1234Final
Litchfield1287835
Freeburg1810171055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Litchfield1-20-0171/57183/61
Freeburg2-00-0133/4467/22
Litchfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)229-1604-90
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)125-702-30
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)81-22-70-24
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)71-21-22-43
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)63-300-10
