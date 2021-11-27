Box: Freeburg 55, Litchfield 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Litchfield
|12
|8
|7
|8
|35
|Freeburg
|18
|10
|17
|10
|55
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|1-2
|0-0
|171/57
|183/61
|Freeburg
|2-0
|0-0
|133/44
|67/22
|Litchfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|22
|9-16
|0
|4-9
|0
|Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-3
|0
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|1-2
|2-7
|0-2
|4
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|2-4
|3
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-1
|0
