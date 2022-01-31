Box: Freeburg 55, Wood River 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|12
|13
|15
|15
|55
|Wood River
|13
|9
|6
|8
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|18-7
|5-2
|1393/56
|1117/45
|Wood River
|8-15
|1-6
|1077/43
|1278/51
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|14
|4-6
|0-2
|6-7
|1
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|5-12
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|10
|2-6
|1-1
|3-4
|1
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|0
|Austin Merritt (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.