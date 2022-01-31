 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 55, Wood River 36

1234Final
Freeburg1213151555
Wood River1396836
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg18-75-21393/561117/45
Wood River8-151-61077/431278/51

FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)144-60-26-71
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)125-120-32-40
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)102-61-13-41
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)94-401-20
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)60-12-200
Austin Merritt (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)21-1000
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)21-40-204
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
