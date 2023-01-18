Box: Freeburg 57, Waterloo 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|16
|12
|16
|13
|57
|Waterloo
|6
|9
|9
|19
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|13-7
|4-2
|1131/57
|984/49
|Waterloo
|5-14
|0-6
|835/42
|1002/50
People are also reading…
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|18
|6-8
|2-3
|0
|2
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|17
|8-14
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)
|6
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|3
|Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.