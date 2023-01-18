 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Freeburg 57, Waterloo 43

  • 0
1234Final
Freeburg1612161357
Waterloo6991943
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg13-74-21131/57984/49
Waterloo5-140-6835/421002/50

People are also reading…

FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)186-82-302
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)178-140-21-23
Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)62-302-32
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)62-402-20
Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)62-30-12-20
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)21-6003
Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)21-20-101
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News