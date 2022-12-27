Box: Freeburg 58, Alton Marquette 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|6
|15
|14
|14
|49
|Freeburg
|13
|12
|14
|19
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|7-4
|3-0
|627/57
|520/47
|Freeburg
|7-4
|3-1
|625/57
|577/52
People are also reading…
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braden Kline (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|3
|Parker Macias (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|3
|Dre Davis (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Jack Spain (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Jaylen Cawthon (#13, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Kendall Lavendar (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|4
|Sean Williams (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|20
|5
|0
|10-12
|1
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|1
|Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|0
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|4
|Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4