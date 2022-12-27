 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 58, Alton Marquette 49

1234Final
Alton Marquette615141449
Freeburg1312141958
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette7-43-0627/57520/47
Freeburg7-43-1625/57577/52

Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Braden Kline (#2, 6-3, G, Jr.)9023-43
Parker Macias (#1, 5-9, G, Sr.)9212-23
Dre Davis (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)81203
Jack Spain (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)81204
Jaylen Cawthon (#13, 5-11, G, Jr.)81204
Kendall Lavendar (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)5012-24
Sean Williams (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)21000
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)205010-121
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)12222-21
Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)8113-40
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)6202-34
Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)51100
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)5103-42
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)2100-24
