 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Freeburg 58, Waterloo 39
0 comments

Box: Freeburg 58, Waterloo 39

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Final
Freeburg58
Waterloo39
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg3-00-0191/64106/35
Waterloo1-20-0153/51162/54
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)183-63-53-42
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)154-70-27-80
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)124-61-21-51
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)73-301-21
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)602-400
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News