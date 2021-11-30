Box: Freeburg 58, Waterloo 39

|Final
|Freeburg
|58
|Waterloo
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|3-0
|0-0
|191/64
|106/35
|Waterloo
|1-2
|0-0
|153/51
|162/54
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|18
|3-6
|3-5
|3-4
|2
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|15
|4-7
|0-2
|7-8
|0
|Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-6
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|0
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
