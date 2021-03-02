 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Freeburg 59, Columbia 56
0 comments

Box: Freeburg 59, Columbia 56

  • 0
1234Final
Columbia1415171056
Freeburg1212181759
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia2-72-5421/47465/52
Freeburg3-62-5403/45435/48
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)252-57-1000
Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)103-60-14-63
Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)81-12-403
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-3, G, So.)602-502
Dominic Voegele (#32, 6-1, G, So.)41-102-24
Sam Bonaldi (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)30-31-103
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Sr.)237-91-16-62
Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, So.)184-52-24-61
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, Jr.)81-41-23-40
Caleb Weber (#3, 5-10, So.)41-102-20
Griffin Range (#22, 6-2, Sr.)31-10-11-22
Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, Jr.)31-201-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports