Box: Freeburg 59, Columbia 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|14
|15
|17
|10
|56
|Freeburg
|12
|12
|18
|17
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|2-7
|2-5
|421/47
|465/52
|Freeburg
|3-6
|2-5
|403/45
|435/48
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|25
|2-5
|7-10
|0
|0
|Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|10
|3-6
|0-1
|4-6
|3
|Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|3
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-3, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|2
|Dominic Voegele (#32, 6-1, G, So.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Sam Bonaldi (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|3