Box: Freeburg 61, Waterloo 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Waterloo
|7
|8
|0
|15
|19
|49
|Freeburg
|14
|6
|16
|25
|0
|61
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|1-5
|0-2
|278/46
|344/57
|Freeburg
|5-3
|2-0
|469/78
|436/73
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|17
|3-9
|1-4
|8-9
|0
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|12
|1-4
|1-2
|7-8
|4
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|11
|5-9
|0-4
|1-2
|5
|Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)
|8
|1-2
|0-1
|6-8
|0
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-1
|2-4
|3
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|0