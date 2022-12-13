 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 61, Waterloo 49

12345Final
Waterloo780151949
Freeburg1461625061

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo1-50-2278/46344/57
Freeburg5-32-0469/78436/73
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)173-91-48-90
Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)121-41-27-84
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)115-90-41-25
Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)81-20-16-80
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)71-41-12-43
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)42-3000
Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)21-30-200
