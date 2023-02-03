|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|5
|12
|14
|14
|45
|Freeburg
|18
|17
|17
|13
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|6-20
|1-7
|1105/42
|1467/56
|Freeburg
|20-7
|6-2
|1550/60
|1282/49
People are also reading…
|Salem, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|25
|9-11
|2-6
|1-1
|2
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|19
|6-9
|1-2
|4-5
|2
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Matt Pluff (#5, 6-2, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0