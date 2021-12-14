Box: Freeburg 70, Red Bud 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|15
|6
|11
|14
|46
|Freeburg
|16
|18
|18
|18
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|3-5
|0-1
|401/50
|483/60
|Freeburg
|6-0
|0-0
|358/45
|234/29
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|21
|5-7
|2-4
|5-7
|1
|Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|2-6
|2-2
|4-4
|3
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|5-10
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|2-2
|1-3
|1-3
|2
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)
|7
|3-4
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|1
|Evan Mueth (#22, 5-11, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Merritt (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.