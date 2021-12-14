 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 70, Red Bud 46
Box: Freeburg 70, Red Bud 46

1234Final
Red Bud156111446
Freeburg1618181870
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud3-50-1401/50483/60
Freeburg6-00-0358/45234/29
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)215-72-45-71
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)142-62-24-43
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)105-100-10-12
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)82-21-31-32
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)73-40-11-24
Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)63-3001
Evan Mueth (#22, 5-11, So.)21-1000
Austin Merritt (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)21-1000
