Box: Freeburg 74, Roxana 36
Box: Freeburg 74, Roxana 36

1234Final
Roxana81710136
Freeburg2521131574
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana3-130-4670/42874/55
Freeburg11-62-2924/58733/46
Roxana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)177-110-13-32
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)131-23-62-20
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)113-51-32-21
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)104-402-30
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)81-12-600
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)63-30-103
Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)31-101-20
Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, G, So.)301-100
Michael Cooper (#21, 5-11, G, So.)2002-20
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)1001-31
