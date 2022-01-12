Box: Freeburg 74, Roxana 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roxana
|8
|17
|10
|1
|36
|Freeburg
|25
|21
|13
|15
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|3-13
|0-4
|670/42
|874/55
|Freeburg
|11-6
|2-2
|924/58
|733/46
|Roxana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|17
|7-11
|0-1
|3-3
|2
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|13
|1-2
|3-6
|2-2
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|3-5
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-4
|0
|2-3
|0
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|0
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Michael Cooper (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1