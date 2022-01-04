Box: Freeburg 79, New Athens 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|7
|13
|15
|10
|45
|Freeburg
|17
|19
|22
|21
|79
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|8-7
|3-1
|836/56
|776/52
|Freeburg
|8-6
|0-2
|743/50
|628/42
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|22
|10
|0
|2-3
|1
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-4
|3
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|4
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|17
|5-6
|1-4
|4-4
|1
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|5-7
|1-1
|0
|1
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|13
|6-9
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|0-2
|3-4
|2-2
|1
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-9
|1-3
|0
|1
|Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)
|4
|0-2
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Johnston (#33)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Evan Mueth (#22, 5-11, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Krauss (#24)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|2
Tags
