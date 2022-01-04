 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 79, New Athens 45
1234Final
New Athens713151045
Freeburg1719222179
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens8-73-1836/56776/52
Freeburg8-60-2743/50628/42
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)221002-31
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)10122-43
James Range (#23, Sr.)6111-24
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)51102
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)21002
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)175-61-44-41
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)135-71-101
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)136-90-11-11
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)110-23-42-21
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)93-91-301
Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)41-102-41
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)40-21-11-20
Johnston (#33)301-100
Evan Mueth (#22, 5-11, So.)2002-20
Krauss (#24)2002-20
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)10-101-22
