Box: Freeburg 90, New Athens 35

  • 0
1234Final
Freeburg2825221590
New Athens21314635
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg10-53-1894/60762/51
New Athens9-63-1815/54764/51

Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)15512-21
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)10115-54
Isaiah Lintker (So.)42001
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)21003
Brandon Schatte (#15, Jr.)21000
Tommy Dutkanych (#13)21000
