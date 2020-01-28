Box: Freeburg 80, Father McGivney 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|28
|21
|24
|7
|80
|Father McGivney
|5
|16
|8
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|18-5
|4-1
|1268/55
|972/42
|Father McGivney
|4-18
|1-2
|913/40
|1265/55
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Jr.)
|25
|9-13
|1-1
|4-7
|2
|Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Jr.)
|16
|7-11
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Luke Ervie (#3, 6-1, Sr.)
|15
|1-1
|4-5
|1-2
|1
|Austin Lickenbrock (#12, 6-2, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|0
|3-5
|1
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, Fr.)
|8
|2-2
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, So.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-1
|1
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.