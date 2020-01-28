Box: Freeburg 80, Father McGivney 40
0 comments

Box: Freeburg 80, Father McGivney 40

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Freeburg282124780
Father McGivney51681140
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg18-54-11268/55972/42
Father McGivney4-181-2913/401265/55
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Jr.)259-131-14-72
Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Jr.)167-110-12-30
Luke Ervie (#3, 6-1, Sr.)151-14-51-21
Austin Lickenbrock (#12, 6-2, Sr.)114-503-51
Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, Fr.)82-21-11-30
Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, So.)52-501-11
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports