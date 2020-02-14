Box: Freeburg 44, Wesclin 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|10
|12
|14
|8
|44
|Wesclin
|11
|12
|7
|8
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|21-8
|6-3
|1557/54
|1251/43
|Wesclin
|14-14
|5-4
|1211/42
|1262/44
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-1
|3
|Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|4
|Cole Macke (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kyle Elmore (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0