Box: Freeburg 44, Wesclin 38
1234Final
Freeburg101214844
Wesclin11127838
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg21-86-31557/541251/43
Wesclin14-145-41211/421262/44
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)11221-13
Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)90300
Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)5012-20
Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)5103-44
Cole Macke (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)51103
Kyle Elmore (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)30100
