 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gateway City Elite Homeschool 68, Pacific 60
0 comments

Box: Gateway City Elite Homeschool 68, Pacific 60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Pacific1615121760
Gateway City Elite Homeschool109292068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific2-81-1488/49613/61
Gateway City Elite Homeschool3-10-0243/24237/24
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Quin Blackburn (#33, 6-8, F, Jr.)187-140-24-51
Jack Meyer (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)165-92-902
Carter Myers (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)121-52-94-53
Drex Blackburn (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)83-50-12-21
Xavian Cox (5-9, G, So.)31-101-22
Logan Bonds (#21, 6-0, G, Sr.)301-101
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News