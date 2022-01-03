Box: Gateway City Elite Homeschool 68, Pacific 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|16
|15
|12
|17
|60
|Gateway City Elite Homeschool
|10
|9
|29
|20
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|2-8
|1-1
|488/49
|613/61
|Gateway City Elite Homeschool
|3-1
|0-0
|243/24
|237/24
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Quin Blackburn (#33, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|18
|7-14
|0-2
|4-5
|1
|Jack Meyer (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|16
|5-9
|2-9
|0
|2
|Carter Myers (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|1-5
|2-9
|4-5
|3
|Drex Blackburn (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-5
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Xavian Cox (5-9, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Logan Bonds (#21, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
