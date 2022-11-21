Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 59, Piasa Southwestern 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Piasa Southwestern
|7
|15
|4
|7
|33
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|11
|16
|22
|10
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Piasa Southwestern
|0-1
|0-0
|33/33
|59/59
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|2-0
|0-0
|134/134
|90/90
|Piasa Southwestern
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Lowis (#22, 6-1, F, So.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Ian Brantley (#25, 6-5, C, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Lane Gage (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Parker LeMarr (#30, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|Hank Bouillon (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Piasa Southwestern
|Individual stats Have not been reported.