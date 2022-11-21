 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 59, Piasa Southwestern 33

  • 0
1234Final
Piasa Southwestern7154733
Gateway Legacy Christian1116221059

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Piasa Southwestern0-10-033/3359/59
Gateway Legacy Christian2-00-0134/13490/90
Piasa SouthwesternPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Lowis (#22, 6-1, F, So.)162400
Ian Brantley (#25, 6-5, C, So.)6300-20
Lane Gage (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)42000
Parker LeMarr (#30, 5-11, F, Jr.)4011-30
Hank Bouillon (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)30100
Piasa Southwestern
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News