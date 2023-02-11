|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|16
|16
|13
|0
|15
|60
|Lift For Life
|14
|10
|0
|16
|19
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|11-4
|0-0
|928/62
|781/52
|Lift For Life
|10-12
|0-0
|1149/77
|1203/80
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)
|29
|6-11
|4-7
|5-8
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, PG, Jr.)
|20
|4-6
|2-5
|6-8
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|Cameron Sutton (#21, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-2
|0
|O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)
|1
|0-3
|0-3
|1-3
|0