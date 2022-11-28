Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 65, Lutheran St. Charles 53

|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|65
|Lutheran St. Charles
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|5-1
|0-0
|365/61
|285/48
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1-2
|0-0
|171/28
|161/27
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Demetris Phillips (#23, Sr.)
|23
|6-11
|1-4
|8-10
|0
|Brady Connor (#21, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|CJ Holloway Jr. (#3, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-4
|0
|3
|Tatum Bethany (#2)
|7
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|Tyler Stepney (#30)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|Zeke Brown (#40)
|3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|0