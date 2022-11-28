 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 65, Lutheran St. Charles 53

  • 0
Final
Gateway Legacy Christian65
Lutheran St. Charles53
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian5-10-0365/61285/48
Lutheran St. Charles1-20-0171/28161/27

Gateway Legacy Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Demetris Phillips (#23, Sr.)236-111-48-100
Brady Connor (#21, Sr.)102-52-403
CJ Holloway Jr. (#3, Sr.)72-61-403
Tatum Bethany (#2)72-41-200
Tyler Stepney (#30)30-21-10-20
Zeke Brown (#40)30-11-500
