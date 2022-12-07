 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 70, Lutheran St. Charles 63

  • 0
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian1618171970
Lutheran St. Charles1214231463

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian8-20-0635/64513/51
Lutheran St. Charles4-30-0425/42393/39
Gateway Legacy Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Demetris Phillips (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)207-130-16-84
CJ Holloway Jr. (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)193-52-37-72
Brady Connor (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)102-32-40-15
Ryan Ritter (#32, 6-1, G)81-32-400
Dwayne Walker (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)30-11-400
Zeke Brown (#40, 6-1, G)21-10-100
Tatum Bethany (#2, 6-1, G)1001-20
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News