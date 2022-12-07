Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 70, Lutheran St. Charles 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|16
|18
|17
|19
|70
|Lutheran St. Charles
|12
|14
|23
|14
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|8-2
|0-0
|635/64
|513/51
|Lutheran St. Charles
|4-3
|0-0
|425/42
|393/39
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Demetris Phillips (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|20
|7-13
|0-1
|6-8
|4
|CJ Holloway Jr. (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|19
|3-5
|2-3
|7-7
|2
|Brady Connor (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-4
|0-1
|5
|Ryan Ritter (#32, 6-1, G)
|8
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|Dwayne Walker (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Zeke Brown (#40, 6-1, G)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Tatum Bethany (#2, 6-1, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0