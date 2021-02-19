 Skip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 51, Bayless 40
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade000051
Bayless000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade7-60-0601/46515/40
Bayless12-66-1982/76843/65
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Grant (#11, Jr.)111-13-403
Stacian Livingston (#3, Sr.)113-61-62-43
Cameron Gunter (#2, Sr.)81-30-66-84
Jaylen Jahic (#14, So.)702-21-22
Jeremiah Strain (Sr.)21-10-103
Michael Moore (#1, Sr.)10-101-22
