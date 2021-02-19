Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 51, Bayless 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|7-6
|0-0
|601/46
|515/40
|Bayless
|12-6
|6-1
|982/76
|843/65
