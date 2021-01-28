 Skip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 56, St. Pius X 23
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 56, St. Pius X 23

1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade171614956
St. Pius X3513223
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade4-40-0413/52339/42
St. Pius X9-23-0579/72510/64
Gateway Legacy Christian AcadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Santiago Prettel (#23, 6-1, Sr.)17521-22
Petar Mijatovic (#33, 6-6, Jr.)126002
Mike Wierzbiki84001
Felipe Garcia (#10, 5-10, Sr.)72101
Derial Mendez (#25)7301-21
Juan Miguel Diaz (#2, 5-11, Jr.)30100
Sege Diop (#32, 6-6, Sr.)21000
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)9401-20
Logan Jacobson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)8211-20
Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)5012-22
Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)1001-21
