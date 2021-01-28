Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 56, St. Pius X 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|17
|16
|14
|9
|56
|St. Pius X
|3
|5
|13
|2
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|4-4
|0-0
|413/52
|339/42
|St. Pius X
|9-2
|3-0
|579/72
|510/64
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Santiago Prettel (#23, 6-1, Sr.)
|17
|5
|2
|1-2
|2
|Petar Mijatovic (#33, 6-6, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Mike Wierzbiki
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Felipe Garcia (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Derial Mendez (#25)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Juan Miguel Diaz (#2, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sege Diop (#32, 6-6, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0