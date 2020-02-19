Box: Gateway Science Academy 79, Bayless 62
0 comments

Box: Gateway Science Academy 79, Bayless 62

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
Gateway Science Academy2124201479
Bayless919151962
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Science Academy4-211-31176/471655/66
Bayless5-182-8947/381266/51
Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)329-160-614-152
Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)154-90-17-75
Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)72-120-13-42
Gregory Martin (#5, 5-8, G, Fr.)41-302-41
Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)30-103-43
David Uebari (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)10-10-11-21
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/151. CBC (15-6) def. SLUH (11-10), 66-52 Friday.2. Collinsville (25-2) def. Alton (11-15), 69-46 Friday.3. Francis Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports