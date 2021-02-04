 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gateway STEM 34, St. Louis Patriots 33
0 comments

Box: Gateway STEM 34, St. Louis Patriots 33

  • 0
Final
St. Louis Patriots33
Gateway STEM34
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots1-40-0252/50322/64
Gateway STEM2-81-4396/79573/115
St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Denis Martinez (#10, 5-11, G, Jr.)133-72-121-23
Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)105-7001
David Garner (#15, 6-4, G, Jr.)84-50-103
Jaylen Vaughn (5-10, G, Jr.)30-11-102
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports