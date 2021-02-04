Box: Gateway STEM 34, St. Louis Patriots 33

|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|33
|Gateway STEM
|34
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|1-4
|0-0
|252/50
|322/64
|Gateway STEM
|2-8
|1-4
|396/79
|573/115
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Denis Martinez (#10, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|13
|3-7
|2-12
|1-2
|3
|Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|5-7
|0
|0
|1
|David Garner (#15, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|Jaylen Vaughn (5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
