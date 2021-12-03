Box: Gateway STEM 77, Medicine and Bioscience 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway STEM
|26
|23
|20
|8
|77
|Medicine and Bioscience
|7
|11
|12
|5
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|2-1
|1-0
|166/55
|156/52
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-3
|0-1
|79/26
|207/69
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Denis Martinez (#10, 6-0, Sr.)
|22
|9-12
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)
|16
|6-13
|1-5
|1-3
|1
|Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|5-11
|0-3
|0
|4
|Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-6, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-3
|0
|1
|Jaylen Ross (#11, 5-9, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Caleb Williams (#42, 6-6, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Jeremiah Stokes (#14, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-9, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Jaylen Jefferson (5-9, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Justis Yiradeeoodee (#23, 6-6, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Arnez Newton
|11
|1
|1
|6-6
|4
|Antonio Gray
|9
|1
|2
|1-4
|1
|Isaiah Thomas
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Danico Clouson (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Elham Matin (Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Nick Huck
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
