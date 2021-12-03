 Skip to main content
Box: Gateway STEM 77, Medicine and Bioscience 35
Box: Gateway STEM 77, Medicine and Bioscience 35

1234Final
Gateway STEM262320877
Medicine and Bioscience71112535
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM2-11-0166/55156/52
Medicine and Bioscience0-30-179/26207/69
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Denis Martinez (#10, 6-0, Sr.)229-121-21-42
David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)166-131-51-31
Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, Sr.)105-110-304
Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-6, Sr.)102-52-301
Jaylen Ross (#11, 5-9, Sr.)51-11-300
Caleb Williams (#42, 6-6, Sr.)42-2002
Jeremiah Stokes (#14, 6-3, Sr.)42-3000
Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-9, Fr.)301-101
Jaylen Jefferson (5-9, Sr.)21-10-101
Justis Yiradeeoodee (#23, 6-6, So.)1001-20
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Arnez Newton11116-64
Antonio Gray9121-41
Isaiah Thomas6202-21
Danico Clouson (Jr.)30101
Elham Matin (Sr.)3101-23
Nick Huck21000
