Box: Gateway STEM 77, Sumner 76

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway STEM
|20
|19
|18
|20
|77
|Sumner
|14
|24
|18
|20
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|5-7
|3-3
|659/55
|727/61
|Sumner
|0-6
|0-5
|214/18
|465/39
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)
|27
|9
|3
|0
|1
|Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, Sr.)
|24
|9
|1
|3-6
|4
|Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-9, Fr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-4
|0
|Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|4
|Terrance Mitchell (5-7, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Caleb Williams (#42, 6-6, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Sumner
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|J Ford (#1)
|32
|9
|4
|2-3
|3
|Darnell Clines (#5, Sr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-9
|3
|D. Green (#2)
|13
|4
|0
|5-8
|4
|M Lacy (#4)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Jehaleleel Gandy (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Z Gracey (#13)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0