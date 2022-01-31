 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gateway STEM 77, Sumner 76

1234Final
Gateway STEM2019182077
Sumner1424182076
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM5-73-3659/55727/61
Sumner0-60-5214/18465/39

Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)279301
Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, Sr.)24913-64
Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-9, Fr.)16422-40
Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, So.)7203-44
Terrance Mitchell (5-7, Fr.)21002
Caleb Williams (#42, 6-6, Sr.)1001-20
SumnerPtsFG3FGFTFL
J Ford (#1)32942-33
Darnell Clines (#5, Sr.)15505-93
D. Green (#2)13405-84
M Lacy (#4)12600-21
Jehaleleel Gandy (#10, Sr.)21005
Z Gracey (#13)21000
