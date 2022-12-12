 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gateway STEM 93, McKinley 79

  • 0
Final
McKinley79
Gateway STEM93
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley1-70-1343/43604/76
Gateway STEM4-31-0470/59380/48

McKinley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dwayne Kirkman (#10, 5-10, Jr.)2811-130-16-83
Leon Harris (#2, 5-10, Jr.)2310-191-40-22
Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-8, So.)207-102-80-23
Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, Jr.)104-702-32
Shakaid Zevelun (#22, 6-0, Jr.)61-31-21-23
Trent Shelton (#14, 6-6, Jr.)63-6004
