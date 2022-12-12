Box: Gateway STEM 93, McKinley 79

|Final
|McKinley
|79
|Gateway STEM
|93
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|1-7
|0-1
|343/43
|604/76
|Gateway STEM
|4-3
|1-0
|470/59
|380/48
|McKinley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dwayne Kirkman (#10, 5-10, Jr.)
|28
|11-13
|0-1
|6-8
|3
|Leon Harris (#2, 5-10, Jr.)
|23
|10-19
|1-4
|0-2
|2
|Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-8, So.)
|20
|7-10
|2-8
|0-2
|3
|Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0
|2-3
|2
|Shakaid Zevelun (#22, 6-0, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Trent Shelton (#14, 6-6, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|4