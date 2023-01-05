 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Gateway STEM 94, Medicine and Bioscience 29

  • 0
Final
Gateway STEM94
Medicine and Bioscience29
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM5-52-0631/63536/54
Medicine and Bioscience0-60-1117/12417/42

People are also reading…

Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-8, So.)275-55-62-21
Dwayne Kirkman (#10, 5-10, Jr.)216-93-301
Leon Harris (#2, 5-10, Jr.)189-100-102
Trent Shelton (#14, 6-6, Jr.)104-80-32-40
Romero Cannida (#23, 6-0, So.)42-20-30-22
Paul Gilmore (#24, 5-10, Fr.)42-6002
Justis Yiradeeoodee (#25, 6-6, Jr.)42-5002
Eric Bland (#5, 6-1, Jr.)42-30-104
Gavin Dillon (#11, 5-10, Fr.)21-10-10-20
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News