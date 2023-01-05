Box: Gateway STEM 94, Medicine and Bioscience 29

|Final
|Gateway STEM
|94
|Medicine and Bioscience
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|5-5
|2-0
|631/63
|536/54
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-6
|0-1
|117/12
|417/42
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bhupendra Dura (#4, 5-8, So.)
|27
|5-5
|5-6
|2-2
|1
|Dwayne Kirkman (#10, 5-10, Jr.)
|21
|6-9
|3-3
|0
|1
|Leon Harris (#2, 5-10, Jr.)
|18
|9-10
|0-1
|0
|2
|Trent Shelton (#14, 6-6, Jr.)
|10
|4-8
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|Romero Cannida (#23, 6-0, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0-3
|0-2
|2
|Paul Gilmore (#24, 5-10, Fr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|2
|Justis Yiradeeoodee (#25, 6-6, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|2
|Eric Bland (#5, 6-1, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|Gavin Dillon (#11, 5-10, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.