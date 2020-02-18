Box: Gateway STEM 60, Blue Knights 53
Box: Gateway STEM 60, Blue Knights 53

1234Final
Blue Knights000053
Gateway STEM000060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Blue Knights10-120-01169/531231/56
Gateway STEM9-123-31061/481165/53
Blue Knights
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)224-83-55-73
Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)144-72-802
Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)136-801-43
Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)63-5002
Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)52-100-11-25
