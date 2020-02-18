Box: Gateway STEM 60, Blue Knights 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Blue Knights
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Blue Knights
|10-12
|0-0
|1169/53
|1231/56
|Gateway STEM
|9-12
|3-3
|1061/48
|1165/53
|Blue Knights
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|22
|4-8
|3-5
|5-7
|3
|Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-7
|2-8
|0
|2
|Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|13
|6-8
|0
|1-4
|3
|Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-10
|0-1
|1-2
|5