Box: Gateway STEM 62, North Tech 57
Final
Gateway STEM62
North Tech57
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM6-103-3794/50888/56
North Tech5-120-0965/601085/68
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)276-74-103-52
Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)105-8004
Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)92-91-82-23
Mohamud Muya (#22, 5-8, G, So.)93-41-30-24
Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)52-30-11-23
David Garner (#15, 6-2, F, So.)21-1005
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
