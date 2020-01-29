Box: Gateway STEM 62, North Tech 57

|Final
|Gateway STEM
|62
|North Tech
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|6-10
|3-3
|794/50
|888/56
|North Tech
|5-12
|0-0
|965/60
|1085/68
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|27
|6-7
|4-10
|3-5
|2
|Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0
|4
|Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-9
|1-8
|2-2
|3
|Mohamud Muya (#22, 5-8, G, So.)
|9
|3-4
|1-3
|0-2
|4
|Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|David Garner (#15, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Individual stats Have not been reported.