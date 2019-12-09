Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Roosevelt000057
Gateway STEM000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt1-50-1333/56443/74
Gateway STEM2-21-0194/32221/37
Roosevelt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)215-81-38-104
Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)175-81-34-70
Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)105-900-25
Baron Harrell (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)61-21-21-45
Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)42-200-24
Alex Garcia (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)31-20-21-21
Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)10-201-23

