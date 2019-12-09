|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roosevelt
|1-5
|0-1
|333/56
|443/74
|Gateway STEM
|2-2
|1-0
|194/32
|221/37
|Roosevelt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|21
|5-8
|1-3
|8-10
|4
|Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|17
|5-8
|1-3
|4-7
|0
|Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-9
|0
|0-2
|5
|Baron Harrell (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|1-4
|5
|Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Alex Garcia (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|3