Box: Gateway STEM 56, Windsor (Imperial) 54
Box: Gateway STEM 56, Windsor (Imperial) 54

  • 0
1234Final
Gateway STEM1513171156
Windsor (Imperial)1912131054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM11-133-31245/521343/56
Windsor (Imperial)13-132-21510/631584/66
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)136-80-11-42
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)135-100-13-72
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)114-61-10-22
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)63-50-501
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)52-50-31-23
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)41-30-32-23
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)21-1000
