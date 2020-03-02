Box: Gateway STEM 56, Windsor (Imperial) 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway STEM
|15
|13
|17
|11
|56
|Windsor (Imperial)
|19
|12
|13
|10
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|11-13
|3-3
|1245/52
|1343/56
|Windsor (Imperial)
|13-13
|2-2
|1510/63
|1584/66
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|13
|6-8
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|13
|5-10
|0-1
|3-7
|2
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|11
|4-6
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-5
|0
|1
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-3
|1-2
|3
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-3
|2-2
|3
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0