 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gibault 38, Wesclin 36
0 comments

Box: Gibault 38, Wesclin 36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Wesclin8109936
Gibault51113938
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin8-125-0899/45960/48
Gibault14-50-0869/43647/32
Wesclin
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)113-71-22-21
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)91-42-31-20
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)91-21-14-72
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)42-60-20-13
Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)21-3004
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)21-100-11
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)100-11-30
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News