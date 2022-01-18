Box: Gibault 38, Wesclin 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|8
|10
|9
|9
|36
|Gibault
|5
|11
|13
|9
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|8-12
|5-0
|899/45
|960/48
|Gibault
|14-5
|0-0
|869/43
|647/32
|Wesclin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|11
|3-7
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|9
|1-4
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|9
|1-2
|1-1
|4-7
|2
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-3
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.