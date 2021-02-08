 Skip to main content
Box: Gibault 41, Roxana 39
Box: Gibault 41, Roxana 39

123456Final
Roxana134892339
Gibault116982541
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana1-20-0134/45131/44
Gibault1-00-041/1439/13
Roxana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, So.)146-60-12-34
Jude Green (#44, 6-2, Jr.)84-5002
Ryan Bollinger (#30, 6-0, Sr.)80-32-42-21
Kaden Augustine (#10, 5-10, So.)62-30-32-32
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Jr.)51-41-303
