Box: Gibault 43, Wesclin 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|7
|4
|8
|13
|32
|Gibault
|12
|11
|12
|8
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|6-9
|3-0
|684/46
|729/49
|Gibault
|9-5
|0-0
|600/40
|484/32
|Wesclin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|18
|5-9
|2-4
|2-2
|1
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|11
|5-7
|0-3
|1-3
|1
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|8
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-3
|3
