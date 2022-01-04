 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gibault 43, Wesclin 32
0 comments

Box: Gibault 43, Wesclin 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Wesclin7481332
Gibault121112843
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin6-93-0684/46729/49
Gibault9-50-0600/40484/32
Wesclin
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)185-92-42-21
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)115-70-31-31
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)84-70-102
Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)31-301-22
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)21-20-100
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)10-101-33
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News