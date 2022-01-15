 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gibault 50, Saxony Lutheran 43
Box: Gibault 50, Saxony Lutheran 43

1234Final
Saxony Lutheran211161443
Gibault101642050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Saxony Lutheran4-40-0457/57354/44
Gibault13-50-0831/104611/76
Saxony Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)147-100-301
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)112-101-34-62
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)82-40-14-42
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)802-52-21
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)60-12-202
Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)21-1003
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)100-21-20
