Box: Gibault 50, Saxony Lutheran 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Saxony Lutheran
|2
|11
|16
|14
|43
|Gibault
|10
|16
|4
|20
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Saxony Lutheran
|4-4
|0-0
|457/57
|354/44
|Gibault
|13-5
|0-0
|831/104
|611/76
|Saxony Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|14
|7-10
|0-3
|0
|1
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|11
|2-10
|1-3
|4-6
|2
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|8
|2-4
|0-1
|4-4
|2
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2-5
|2-2
|1
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|2
|Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|1
|0
|0-2
|1-2
|0
