Box: Gibault 53, New Athens 21
1234Final
New Athens554721
Gibault15923653
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens9-93-1987/55961/53
Gibault12-50-0781/43568/32
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)174-53-30-11
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)125-602-21
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)84-7002
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)61-11-31-10
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)42-20-202
Kanen Augustine (#12, 5-5, So.)301-100
Payton Schaefer (#40, 6-3, Fr.)21-1000
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)10-101-20
News