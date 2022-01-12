Box: Gibault 53, New Athens 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|5
|5
|4
|7
|21
|Gibault
|15
|9
|23
|6
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|9-9
|3-1
|987/55
|961/53
|Gibault
|12-5
|0-0
|781/43
|568/32
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|17
|4-5
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|12
|5-6
|0
|2-2
|1
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|2
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|Kanen Augustine (#12, 5-5, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Payton Schaefer (#40, 6-3, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
