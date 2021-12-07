 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gibault 55, New Athens 27
0 comments

Box: Gibault 55, New Athens 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
New Athens4710627
Gibault1516121255
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens3-31-0323/54305/51
Gibault4-10-0291/48183/30
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)14602-23
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)51102
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)42002
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)21000
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)21000
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)114-81-201
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)115-90-31-20
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)105-60-10-11
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)94-701-11
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)80-22-22-42
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)42-70-20-10
Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)20-102-22
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News