Box: Gibault 55, New Athens 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|4
|7
|10
|6
|27
|Gibault
|15
|16
|12
|12
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|3-3
|1-0
|323/54
|305/51
|Gibault
|4-1
|0-0
|291/48
|183/30
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|3
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|11
|4-8
|1-2
|0
|1
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|11
|5-9
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)
|9
|4-7
|0
|1-1
|1
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|4
|2-7
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|2
