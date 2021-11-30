Box: Gibault 62, Litchfield 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Litchfield
|10
|6
|8
|9
|33
|Gibault
|14
|18
|18
|12
|62
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|1-3
|0-0
|204/51
|245/61
|Gibault
|3-0
|0-0
|192/48
|109/27
|Litchfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emiliano McGill (Sr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-2
|3
|Keenan Powell (So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Bryce Hires (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Tate Dobrinich (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Carson Saathoff (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|17
|6-10
|1-4
|2-3
|1
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|13
|1-1
|3-6
|2-2
|1
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|10
|3-6
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-1
|3
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-1
|2
|Owen Mechler (#13, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Ty Frierdich (#34, 5-10, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ryan Biffar (#20, 5-10, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
