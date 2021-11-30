 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gibault 62, Litchfield 33
0 comments

Box: Gibault 62, Litchfield 33

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Litchfield1068933
Gibault1418181262
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Litchfield1-30-0204/51245/61
Gibault3-00-0192/48109/27
LitchfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emiliano McGill (Sr.)18802-23
Keenan Powell (So.)9401-21
Bryce Hires (Jr.)21004
Tate Dobrinich (So.)21003
Carson Saathoff (So.)21001
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)176-101-42-31
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)131-13-62-21
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)103-61-11-11
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)63-700-13
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)51-11-202
Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)52-301-12
Owen Mechler (#13, Jr.)301-101
Ty Frierdich (#34, 5-10, Fr.)2002-20
Ryan Biffar (#20, 5-10, Fr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News