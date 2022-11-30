Box: Gibault 68, Freeburg 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|14
|12
|22
|15
|63
|Gibault
|13
|12
|16
|27
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|2-3
|0-0
|293/59
|295/59
|Gibault
|1-1
|0-0
|118/24
|114/23
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|31
|7
|5
|2-2
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-3
|4
|Michael Cooper (#4, 6-0, Jr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-4
|4
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, Jr.)
|21
|7-9
|0
|7-8
|3
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-1, Sr.)
|15
|3-9
|3-9
|0
|4
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, Jr.)
|14
|5-8
|1-4
|1-4
|4
|Kanen Augustine (#12, 5-8, Jr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Sr.)
|8
|0-4
|1-3
|5-6
|4
|Peyton Schaefer (#40, 6-3, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1