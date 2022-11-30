 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gibault 68, Freeburg 63

  • 0
1234Final
Freeburg1412221563
Gibault1312162768
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg2-30-0293/59295/59
Gibault1-10-0118/24114/23

FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)31752-20
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)15603-34
Michael Cooper (#4, 6-0, Jr.)8204-44
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)6300-23
Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)3101-25
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, Jr.)217-907-83
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-1, Sr.)153-93-904
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, Jr.)145-81-41-44
Kanen Augustine (#12, 5-8, Jr.)93-51-201
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Sr.)80-41-35-64
Peyton Schaefer (#40, 6-3, So.)1001-21
