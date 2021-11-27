Box: Gibault 78, Valmeyer 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valmeyer
|11
|4
|13
|7
|35
|Gibault
|20
|23
|22
|13
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|0-3
|0-0
|122/41
|240/80
|Gibault
|2-0
|0-0
|130/43
|76/25
|Valmeyer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|19
|8-14
|0
|3-3
|2
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|16
|0-2
|4-7
|4-4
|0
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|11
|4-6
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|Owen Mechler (#13, Jr.)
|8
|3-3
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|7
|0-4
|2-5
|1-2
|2
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-3
|1
|Ryan Biffar (#20, 5-10, Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Payton Schaefer (#40, 6-3, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Ty Frierdich (#34, 5-10, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
Tags
