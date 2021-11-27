 Skip to main content
Box: Gibault 78, Valmeyer 35
1234Final
Valmeyer11413735
Gibault2023221378
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valmeyer0-30-0122/41240/80
Gibault2-00-0130/4376/25
Valmeyer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)198-1403-32
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)160-24-74-40
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)114-60-13-50
Owen Mechler (#13, Jr.)83-30-12-21
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)70-42-51-22
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)51-21-201
Owen Scherff (#42, 6-3, Sr.)41-402-31
Ryan Biffar (#20, 5-10, Fr.)42-3001
Payton Schaefer (#40, 6-3, Fr.)21-3001
Ty Frierdich (#34, 5-10, Fr.)2002-21
