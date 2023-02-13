|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pawnee
|9
|14
|16
|11
|50
|Gillespie
|14
|16
|24
|25
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pawnee
|0-4
|0-0
|147/37
|246/62
|Gillespie
|5-15
|1-4
|1111/278
|1220/305
|Pawnee
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tristen Wargo
|32
|1
|8
|6-7
|1
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|15
|2
|1
|8-11
|3
|Kamryn Link (#24, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Jack Kaylor (#42)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Collyn Oberkfell (#21)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Cadyn Oberkfell (#13)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Owen Pau (#5)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Bryce Hohnsbehn (#44)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4