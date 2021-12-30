 Skip to main content
Box: Goreville 50, Marissa 43
Box: Goreville 50, Marissa 43

1234Final
Marissa152161043
Goreville122012650
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa8-73-1753/50723/48
Goreville3-10-0255/17213/14
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)11214-44
Chase Hurst (#5)11221-23
Chrisean Charleston (#2)105001
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)10304-43
Tanner Middendorf (#24)1001-23
Marissa
Individual stats Have not been reported.
