Box: Grandview 50, St. Paul Lutheran 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|St. Paul Lutheran
|15
|7
|10
|14
|2
|48
|Grandview
|20
|7
|9
|10
|4
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Paul Lutheran
|2-8
|0-0
|490/49
|595/60
|Grandview
|3-17
|0-5
|936/94
|1172/117
