Box: Grandview 50, St. Paul Lutheran 48
12345Final
St. Paul Lutheran1571014248
Grandview207910450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Paul Lutheran2-80-0490/49595/60
Grandview3-170-5936/941172/117
St. Paul Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eric O'Brien (#11, G, Jr.)134-91-32-32
Levi Lalonde (#14, F, So.)124-904-52
Preston Isaacson (#15, G, Jr.)111-13-903
David Creath (#25, F, Sr.)83-70-12-24
Ryan Ruble (#21, G, Jr.)42-50-404
John Grimm (#3, G, Jr.)21-10-60-13
