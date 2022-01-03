Box: Grandview 52, St. Louis Patriots 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|11
|16
|15
|9
|51
|Grandview
|7
|14
|15
|16
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|4-5
|0-0
|465/52
|468/52
|Grandview
|3-8
|0-0
|523/58
|631/70
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Wilson (#2, Sr.)
|20
|9-10
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|Hayden Hughes
|8
|4-5
|0
|0-1
|3
|Tom Grimm (#4, Jr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Garet Boyer (#5, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|1
|John Grimm (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|Levi Lalonde (#14, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|Austin Blankenship (#34)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
