 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Grandview 52, St. Louis Patriots 51
0 comments

Box: Grandview 52, St. Louis Patriots 51

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Louis Patriots111615951
Grandview714151652
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots4-50-0465/52468/52
Grandview3-80-0523/58631/70
St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Wilson (#2, Sr.)209-100-22-41
Hayden Hughes84-500-13
Tom Grimm (#4, Jr.)71-11-22-21
Garet Boyer (#5, Jr.)602-401
John Grimm (#3, Sr.)51-31-20-30
Levi Lalonde (#14, Jr.)42-20-203
Austin Blankenship (#34)21-1001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News