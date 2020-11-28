 Skip to main content
Box: Grandview 67, Bismarck 46
0 comments

1234Final
Bismarck213151646
Grandview1120142267
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bismarck0-10-046/4667/67
Grandview1-00-067/6746/46
Bismarck
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
David Creath (#25, F, Sr.)173-61-28-174
Chase Wilson (#1, G, Jr.)132-73-90-14
John Grimm (#3, G, Jr.)91-41-44-44
Tom Grimm (#4, G, So.)70-10-27-82
Preston Isaacson (#15, G, Jr.)72-20-43-54
Eric O'Brien (#11, G, Jr.)50-105-85
Ryan Ruble (#21, G, Jr.)41-10-12-42
Levi Lalonde (#14, F, So.)41-302-35
Clayton Riddle (#5, F, Jr.)10-101-21
