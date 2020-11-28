Box: Grandview 67, Bismarck 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bismarck
|2
|13
|15
|16
|46
|Grandview
|11
|20
|14
|22
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bismarck
|0-1
|0-0
|46/46
|67/67
|Grandview
|1-0
|0-0
|67/67
|46/46
|Bismarck
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|David Creath (#25, F, Sr.)
|17
|3-6
|1-2
|8-17
|4
|Chase Wilson (#1, G, Jr.)
|13
|2-7
|3-9
|0-1
|4
|John Grimm (#3, G, Jr.)
|9
|1-4
|1-4
|4-4
|4
|Tom Grimm (#4, G, So.)
|7
|0-1
|0-2
|7-8
|2
|Preston Isaacson (#15, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|0-4
|3-5
|4
|Eric O'Brien (#11, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-1
|0
|5-8
|5
|Ryan Ruble (#21, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Levi Lalonde (#14, F, So.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-3
|5
|Clayton Riddle (#5, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1
