Box: Grandview 71, Dupo 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Grandview
|6
|9
|22
|22
|12
|71
|Dupo
|13
|17
|9
|20
|4
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|3-4
|0-0
|329/47
|396/57
|Dupo
|1-3
|1-1
|185/26
|229/33
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trey Chadduck (#4, Sr.)
|23
|9-13
|0
|5-7
|0
|Tommy Williams (#3, Jr.)
|14
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|0
|Terence Dugan (#23, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0-2
|0
|Sam Stoffel (#24, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|0
|Deegan Prater (#1, Fr.)
|7
|0-4
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|Jorri Kelling (#5, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|0