Box: Grandview 71, Dupo 63

12345Final
Grandview6922221271
Dupo1317920463

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview3-40-0329/47396/57
Dupo1-31-1185/26229/33
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trey Chadduck (#4, Sr.)239-1305-70
Tommy Williams (#3, Jr.)141-24-500
Terence Dugan (#23, Jr.)84-800-20
Sam Stoffel (#24, Sr.)73-601-20
Deegan Prater (#1, Fr.)70-42-51-20
Jorri Kelling (#5, Sr.)42-30-400
