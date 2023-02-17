|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|14
|7
|15
|3
|39
|Granite City
|10
|10
|2
|20
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|13-16
|0-0
|1532/53
|1586/55
|Granite City
|16-14
|0-0
|1357/47
|1395/48
|Mater Dei
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Hustedde (#25, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|19
|6-7
|1-5
|4-4
|0
|Cole Peppenhorst (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-7
|1-2
|0
|1
|Dalton Markus (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Gavin Peppenhorst (#5, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|2
|Seth Winkeler (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|Mater Dei
|Individual stats Have not been reported.