 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Granite City 46, Jerseyville 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345Final
Granite City1411114646
Jerseyville101389242
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City10-90-0921/48948/50
Jerseyville8-92-2824/43770/41

People are also reading…

Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)146-1202-52
Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)123-62-702
Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)73-30-31-23
Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)51-71-503
Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)21-30-500
Drake Goetten (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)21-1001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News