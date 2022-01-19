Box: Granite City 46, Jerseyville 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Granite City
|14
|11
|11
|4
|6
|46
|Jerseyville
|10
|13
|8
|9
|2
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|10-9
|0-0
|921/48
|948/50
|Jerseyville
|8-9
|2-2
|824/43
|770/41
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|14
|6-12
|0
|2-5
|2
|Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-7
|0
|2
|Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-3
|0-3
|1-2
|3
|Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-7
|1-5
|0
|3
|Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-5
|0
|0
|Drake Goetten (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1