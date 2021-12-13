 Skip to main content
Box: Granite City 52, McCluer 51
1234Final
Granite City817121552
McCluer1214121351
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City5-30-0415/52406/51
McCluer0-40-0203/25257/32
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marc-Kell Campbell (#2, 6-4, SG, Sr.)15225-50
Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)10213-40
Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)10402-50
Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)10402-20
Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)7105-80
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
