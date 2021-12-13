Box: Granite City 52, McCluer 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|8
|17
|12
|15
|52
|McCluer
|12
|14
|12
|13
|51
-
Undersized Webster Groves holds off stellar Staley to win Webster Classic
-
Edwardsville Shootout canceled after power outage caused by storm
-
Bench, depth carry Webster Groves past Miller Career, sets up finale with loaded Staley
-
Jones, Rich help East St. Louis hold off Collinsville in conference showdown
-
O'Fallon keeps on rolling with SWC win over Alton
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|5-3
|0-0
|415/52
|406/51
|McCluer
|0-4
|0-0
|203/25
|257/32
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marc-Kell Campbell (#2, 6-4, SG, Sr.)
|15
|2
|2
|5-5
|0
|Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|0
|Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-5
|0
|Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-8
|0
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.