Box: Granite City 53, Triad 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|0-1
|0-0
|44/44
|53/53
|Granite City
|1-0
|0-0
|53/53
|44/44
|Triad
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mark Yarborough (#3, 6-0, Jr.)
|16
|5-5
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|Marcus Pepper (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-4
|0
|Damon Smith (#4, 6-3, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|Maurlon Baker (6-3, Sr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-3
|1
|Victor McGill (#24, 5-9, Fr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Marc-Kell Campbell (#2, 6-3, Jr.)
|6
|1-6
|1-1
|1-3
|4
Tags
