 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Granite City 53, Triad 44
0 comments

Box: Granite City 53, Triad 44

  • 0
1234Final
Triad000044
Granite City000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad0-10-044/4453/53
Granite City1-00-053/5344/44
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mark Yarborough (#3, 6-0, Jr.)165-51-23-30
Marcus Pepper (#1, 5-10, Sr.)104-802-40
Damon Smith (#4, 6-3, Jr.)84-80-20-20
Maurlon Baker (6-3, Sr.)73-301-31
Victor McGill (#24, 5-9, Fr.)62-302-40
Marc-Kell Campbell (#2, 6-3, Jr.)61-61-11-34
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Back to school — the young guys and the realities of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals’ outfield

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports